Punjab Flood Crisis: Monsoon Rains Trigger Emergency

Heavy monsoon rains in Punjab have forced local authorities to declare a state of emergency as flash floods claim at least 63 lives over a span of 24 hours. According to rescue officials and local authorities, the declaration comes in response to warnings from the Pakistan Meteorological Department about torrential rains and wind-thundershowers expected to continue until July 17.

Wasa Director General Tayyab Farid confirmed that rivers have overflowed due to heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and surrounding areas, causing widespread flooding. The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported 63 deaths and 290 injuries across the province, with fatalities recorded in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Okara.

The government has promised compensation for the families of those who lost their lives. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a rain emergency through social media, urging public cooperation and adherence to safety measures. Citizens have been advised against unnecessary travel and to stay away from power lines, while authorities continue efforts to evacuate residents from flood-prone areas.

