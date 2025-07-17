Left Menu

Punjab Flood Crisis: Monsoon Rains Trigger Emergency

Punjab declares a state of emergency after heavy monsoon rains cause deadly flash floods, with 63 fatalities reported in 24 hours. Widespread flooding affects Rawalpindi, Lahore, and surrounding areas, prompting evacuation efforts. The government has promised compensation to affected families and increased safety measures.

Floodwaters submerge streets and homes in Punjab, Pakistan, after days of relentless monsoon rainfall (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Heavy monsoon rains in Punjab have forced local authorities to declare a state of emergency as flash floods claim at least 63 lives over a span of 24 hours. According to rescue officials and local authorities, the declaration comes in response to warnings from the Pakistan Meteorological Department about torrential rains and wind-thundershowers expected to continue until July 17.

Wasa Director General Tayyab Farid confirmed that rivers have overflowed due to heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and surrounding areas, causing widespread flooding. The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported 63 deaths and 290 injuries across the province, with fatalities recorded in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Okara.

The government has promised compensation for the families of those who lost their lives. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a rain emergency through social media, urging public cooperation and adherence to safety measures. Citizens have been advised against unnecessary travel and to stay away from power lines, while authorities continue efforts to evacuate residents from flood-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

