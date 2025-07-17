India Launches New Visa Module and Expands Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

India is set to revolutionize its visa application process for Afghan nationals with the introduction of a new module come April 2025. This announcement came from the Ministry of External Affairs, which will categorize applications into six distinct types for better efficiency. Details on the new categories are available on the official website, although a spokesperson noted that precise issuance figures weren't immediately available.

Meanwhile, India's commitment to its neighbors continues as visas are being generously issued to Bangladeshi nationals for purposes such as travel and medical emergencies. The government reiterated its dedication to maintaining strong bilateral relations and facilitating educational opportunities.

On the humanitarian front, India has intensified its efforts in Afghanistan. Highlighting these endeavors, a recent 'Jaipur Foot' camp in Kabul received a warm reception. Facilitated by BMVSS with support from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the camp fitted 75 prosthetic limbs. This initiative is part of India's 'India for Humanity' program, which has successfully organized several such camps worldwide, reinforcing its role as a compassionate global partner.