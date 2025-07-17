India and Indonesia Forge Path for Statistical Collaboration
India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation met with Indonesia's delegation to discuss collaborative opportunities in official statistics. Key focus areas included GDP methodology, AI application in statistics, and modernizing data systems. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties and exchange expertise for statistical development.
A pivotal meeting took place in New Delhi between India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and a visiting delegation from Indonesia. The meeting, reported by MoSPI, was led by Dr. Sonny Harry B Harmadi, Indonesia's Vice Minister of Statistics and accompanied by Ina H Krisnamurthi, Indonesian Ambassador to India and Bhutan, alongside senior officials. Leading the Indian side was Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary of MoSPI.
The Indonesian team sought to explore collaborative opportunities in various facets of official statistics, focusing on India's GDP methodology, AI's role in statistics via the NSO, and the modernization of India's National Statistical System. MoSPI Director General PR Meshram emphasized the crucial role of technological innovation and excellence in these discussions.
Dr. Saurabh Garg spotlighted India's statistical reforms, highlighting technological enhancements in data collection and the harmonization of datasets. In response, Dr. Sonny Harry B Harmadi expressed Indonesia's interest in learning from India's advancements in areas like GDP estimation and statistical modernization. The meeting underscored the commitment to mutual cooperation, with plans for knowledge exchange and formal agreements on the horizon.
