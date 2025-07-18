Left Menu

US Moves to Block Chinese Tech in Undersea Cables

The FCC plans to ban undersea cables with Chinese tech linking to the US, citing security threats from foreign adversaries like China. This move is part of expanding strategies to safeguard digital infrastructure against espionage and sabotage, following previous rejections of cable links to Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:51 IST
US Moves to Block Chinese Tech in Undersea Cables
Taiwan-USA flags (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold strategy to curb China's expanding hold over global internet infrastructure, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced plans to implement new prohibitions on undersea communication cables incorporating Chinese technology or companies. The Taipei Times reports this measure as a direct response to threats posed by foreign adversaries, particularly China.

Chairman Brendan Carr of the FCC highlighted pressing concerns over China's intentions to dominate digital infrastructure, with perceived intentions of espionage and sabotage through these networks. The FCC is now moving to formalize policies that will include a ban on using equipment or services from firms deemed a national security threat, such as Huawei, ZTE, China Telecom, and China Mobile.

The US strategy resonates with worldwide unease about China's leveraging of infrastructure to enhance surveillance capabilities. Undersea cables have come under scrutiny following incidents like Taiwan's internet disruption due to severed cables by Chinese vessels and damage to lines in the Red and Baltic Seas, raising alarms over potential hostile activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025