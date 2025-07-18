US Moves to Block Chinese Tech in Undersea Cables

In a bold strategy to curb China's expanding hold over global internet infrastructure, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced plans to implement new prohibitions on undersea communication cables incorporating Chinese technology or companies. The Taipei Times reports this measure as a direct response to threats posed by foreign adversaries, particularly China.

Chairman Brendan Carr of the FCC highlighted pressing concerns over China's intentions to dominate digital infrastructure, with perceived intentions of espionage and sabotage through these networks. The FCC is now moving to formalize policies that will include a ban on using equipment or services from firms deemed a national security threat, such as Huawei, ZTE, China Telecom, and China Mobile.

The US strategy resonates with worldwide unease about China's leveraging of infrastructure to enhance surveillance capabilities. Undersea cables have come under scrutiny following incidents like Taiwan's internet disruption due to severed cables by Chinese vessels and damage to lines in the Red and Baltic Seas, raising alarms over potential hostile activities.

