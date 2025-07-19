Left Menu

Bangladesh and UN Join Forces to Bolster Human Rights Mission

Bangladesh has signed a three-year MoU with the UN Human Rights Office to establish a mission focused on human rights promotion and protection. This mission will provide training and technical assistance, aiming to help Bangladesh meet its human rights obligations and enhance accountability, reflecting commitment to reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:10 IST
Bangladesh and UN Join Forces to Bolster Human Rights Mission
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Government of Bangladesh has formalized a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to set up a mission in the country. Announced on Saturday by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, this initiative is designed to fortify human rights protection and promotion efforts.

The mission, aimed at delivering training and technical backup to both government bodies and civil society, will focus on assisting Bangladesh in meeting its human rights commitments on both national and international levels. The program emphasizes capacity-building and legal and institutional support.

Amid past rights violations, particularly in mid-2024, the initiative is lauded as a step toward increasing accountability. Addressing critiques of UN human rights bodies' ideologies, the mission will operate respecting Bangladesh's cultural and religious values, focusing solely on substantial human rights issues. Transparency and local cooperation stand as core principles of this partnership, which remains subject to national approval and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

