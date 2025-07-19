Left Menu

UAE Condemns Israeli Strikes on Gaza's Holy Family Church

The UAE condemned Israel's attack on Gaza's Holy Family Church, citing it as a violation of international humanitarian law, while emphasizing the need to protect civilians and holy sites amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:30 IST
UAE Condemns Israeli Strikes on Gaza's Holy Family Church
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has voiced strong condemnation of the Israeli military's targeting of the Holy Family Church in the Gaza Strip. The attack resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, prompting a stern response from the UAE.

Officials in Abu Dhabi labeled the assault as a clear violation of international humanitarian law. The UAE expressed alarm at the ongoing Israeli military operations, warning they could deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement to condemn the targeting of civilians and sacred sites. The ministry called for respecting the sanctity of such sites and ensuring their protection amid ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

