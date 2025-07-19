Taiwan's Han Kuang Drills: A Milestone in Military Readiness
Taiwan's extended Han Kuang military exercises showcased enhanced readiness and combat capabilities, including advanced systems like HIMARS and unmanned aerial vehicles. The military's dual role in disaster relief emphasized civil-military cooperation. Despite minor incidents, the drills highlighted Taiwan's defense against Chinese tactics, maintaining high alert amidst PLA activities.
Taiwan's exceptional Han Kuang military exercises concluded with praise from Minister of National Defense, Wellington Koo, for the armed forces' performance. These were the longest live-fire drills in the nation's history, marking an important milestone in military readiness, according to the Taipei Times.
Extended to 10 days, the exercises tested new systems like U.S.-supplied HIMARS and engaged 22,000 reservists, spotlighting Taiwan's combat capabilities. The military's dual role in disaster relief following Typhoon Danas highlighted strong military-civilian cooperation. Despite minor traffic incidents, officials have committed to improving operational safety.
The exercises countered Chinese "gray zone" tactics and included beachhead defenses, urban warfare, and resilience drills. On the final day, Taiwan detected multiple PLA aircraft and vessels in the Taiwan Strait, keeping forces on high alert. The drills underscored Taiwan's commitment to robust defense strategies, as reported by the Taipei Times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
