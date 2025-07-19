Left Menu

Australia and India Strengthen Ties Through Sports and Education

Australia's High Commissioner to India emphasized the strategic collaboration between both nations in sports and education sectors, highlighting the role of the Maitri Grants in enhancing people-to-people connections. The initiative supports technological, cultural, and educational exchanges, aiming to build a robust sports ecosystem and deepen bilateral ties.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, speaks at the 9th Talk Journalism in Jaipur, highlighting sports, education, and Maitri initiatives as key pillars of Australia-India collaboration (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, emphasized the growing significance of sports within the education and economic sectors, reiterating Australia's willingness to collaborate with India to establish a stronger sports ecosystem. This collaboration aims to create business and employment opportunities for the younger generation in both countries. Speaking at the 'Diplomacy beyond Delhi: Fostering Sports and Culture Ties' session at the 9th Talk Journalism event in Jaipur, Green stated, "In Australian schools, sports are a pivotal part of the curriculum. Moreover, Australian universities are putting a substantial focus on disciplines like sports science, medicine, athlete training, and sports business."

Green noted that the future of young individuals appears promising, with Australia's educational institutions preparing students for a world where sports hold a significant influence on the regional and global economy. "We have heavily invested in this domain," he added, linking Australia's success in international sports to its robust investments in sports education and infrastructure. He invited India to participate in developing this ecosystem, creating further opportunities for business and job creation for young people.

This move is part of broader efforts to foster diplomatic and cultural ties. Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, announced this year's Maitri Grants, Fellowships, and Scholarships recipients, reflecting Australia's commitment to enhancing educational and professional exchanges with India. The Maitri (meaning friendship) Grants are designed to support collaboration across technology, business, education, and culture. They underscore the dynamic relationship between Australia and India, supporting projects that promote innovation and long-term ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

