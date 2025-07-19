UN Urges Immediate Halt to Afghan Deportations Amid Crisis

The United Nations has issued a stark warning regarding the deportation of over 1.9 million Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan in the last seven months, calling for an end to these forceful and unsafe returns, Khaama Press reports. Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, revealed that more than 1.5 million Afghans were returned from Iran and over 300,000 expelled from Pakistan.

Turk cautioned that many deportees face grave risks of abuse, torture, or arbitrary detention upon their return to Afghanistan and should not be forcibly repatriated, as reported by Khaama Press. He underlined the necessity of complying with international legal standards in all migration practices, stating that "returns must be voluntary, safe, dignified, and in line with international law."

According to Khaama Press, Turk painted a grim picture of the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Afghanistan. He pointed out the challenges faced by returnees, including discrimination, violence, economic hardships, and lack of job opportunities. Turk particularly noted the increased vulnerability of women, girls, journalists, and former government employees in Afghanistan, who are at serious risk.

These statements come in the wake of increasing deportations and concerns from human rights organizations about the safety and legality of such measures. Khaama Press also reported a recent case where Germany deported 81 Afghan refugees on the grounds of criminal records, heightening international worries about deportations amid Afghanistan's troubles.

The UN has reiterated its demand for nations to uphold asylum rights and prioritize the protection of refugees. Turk warned, as per Khaama Press, that the current deportation practices, if continued, could exacerbate Afghanistan's crisis and endanger thousands more lives. (ANI)

