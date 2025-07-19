Left Menu

Karachi Businesses Stage Partial Strike Over FBR Tax Powers

Karachi's business community held a partial strike protesting the Federal Board of Revenue's increased taxation powers, granted by the Finance Act FY26. The strike, led by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, garnered support from various trade bodies, highlighting concerns over alleged anti-business measures and proposed provincial labor policies.

Traders in Karachi observe a partial strike (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The business community in Karachi staged a partial strike on Saturday in protest against the expanded taxation powers given to Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under the Finance Act FY26, according to Dawn. The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) initiated the strike call, with support from petroleum dealers, transporters, industrial associations, and various trade bodies.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman, Atiq Mir, informed Dawn.com that while some markets such as Gul Plaza and Teen Talwar in Clifton remained open, the majority of traders supported the strike. He noted that disagreements existed about the demands, especially concerning raids on shops deemed in poor condition.

Dawn reported that FBR's new powers include blocking high-value financial transactions by non-filers, sealing unregistered businesses, and recovering taxes. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also supported the strike, criticizing the government's decision to expand FBR's powers without private sector consultation.

