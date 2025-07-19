Punjab Pledges Aid for Flood Victims Amid Record Rainfall Chaos

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has pledged PKR 5 million as compensation for families affected by recent flood-related tragedies, ARY News reported. The announcement follows catastrophic rainfall that, since June 25, has claimed 109 lives and injured 745 individuals in Punjab, as per Rescue 1122 data.

In a bid to evaluate the extent of destruction, CM Maryam conducted an aerial survey over the flood-stricken Chakwal area. Observing submerged homes and demolished infrastructure, she called for urgent rehabilitation measures. During her visit, she examined the compromised Dhuman Bridge on the Jhelum-Sohawa Road and ordered its swift restoration for light traffic, utilizing a temporary steel structure, as reported by ARY News.

At a meeting in the Chakwal Deputy Commissioner's Office, CM Maryam confirmed compensation of PKR 5 million for families affected by roof collapses and landslides, with additional aid for specific households in Chakwal. To expedite aid distribution, she assigned lawmakers and the deputy commissioner to personally distribute cheques, ARY News noted.

Anticipating further monsoon impacts, the Chief Minister has reinstated the Civil Defense Force and emphasized enhanced emergency training for volunteers. Evacuation orders for residents in vulnerable housing have also been issued, urging relocation to safer relief camps or government sites. CM Maryam stressed the importance of proactive measures, acknowledging the force of natural disasters and the need for long-term disaster planning as climate challenges persist.

CM Maryam commended the effectiveness of governmental response, noting no administrative negligence in the fatalities, which were due to natural disaster impacts. She called for comprehensive reporting on the destruction inflicted on structures and agriculture, envisioning informed future preparedness. (ANI)