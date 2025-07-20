Left Menu

High-Stakes Tariff Talks: South Korean Security Adviser Heads to Washington

South Korea's National Security Adviser, Wi Sung-lac, has traveled to Washington, DC, amid looming tariff negotiations with the US. This visit follows his prior meeting with the US Secretary of State and suggests efforts to expedite talks, potentially involving a summit between leaders Trump and Lee Jae Myung.

  South Korea

South Korea's National Security Adviser, Wi Sung-lac, has embarked on a trip to Washington, DC, with critical tariff negotiations with the US looming. According to Yonhap News Agency, Wi's visit occurs just days after a prior US visit, where he conferred with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in early July. The recent trip is perceived as a move to engage in high-level discussions aimed at accelerating the negotiation process.

While the South Korean presidential office withheld confirming Wi's departure, a ruling party official told Yonhap News Agency of the adviser's travel. During his previous visit, Wi presented a broad 'package deal' delineating both economic and security aspects of the bilateral negotiations. There were suggestions of a possible leadership summit involving South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump, an initiative reportedly backed by Rubio.

This diplomatic mission comes as South Korea's financial and foreign chiefs are slated for US visits to address pending concerns. Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol plans a Washington trip next week, with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun visiting later in the month. On July 8, President Trump announced a 25% tariff on imports from South Korea and Japan, stressing both economic pressure and political discourse. Trump's messages were communicated via formal letters and social media. He warned that any reciprocal tariff hikes by the nations involved would lead to increased US tariffs, emphasizing cooperative manufacturing within the US as a potential exemption.

