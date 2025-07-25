Left Menu

Intensifying Conflict: Baloch Liberation Army's Struggle Against Pakistani Forces

The Baloch Liberation Army reports a deadly encounter with Pakistani forces, resulting in the loss of seven soldiers and four BLA fighters over three days in Noshki. Human rights concerns grow amid the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, as the civilian impact and military actions face intense scrutiny.

25-07-2025
BLA fighters killed in clashes (Photo/ @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent claim, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced that its fighters killed at least seven Pakistani soldiers over a three-day confrontation in Noshki's rugged terrain. Four BLA combatants also died, including a fighter severely wounded in an earlier engagement, as confirmed by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the Pakistani military launched a significant offensive on July 19, bolstered by helicopters and drones. Intense battles ensued, particularly at Sheshari, where combat continued for two days. Although the BLA lost four members, they claimed success against the Pakistani special commandos.

The ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, driven by demands for greater autonomy and recognition of Baloch rights, has led to heightened conflict. Human rights groups have raised concerns over alleged disappearances and military excesses, highlighting the continuing strife and its toll on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

