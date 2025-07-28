Violent Protest Erupts Over Minor's Death in Pakistan's Tirah Region
A protest over a minor girl's death in Pakistan's Tirah turned deadly, with seven fatalities and multiple injuries reported. The incident began with tribesmen alleging a mortar death and escalated as protesters clashed with security forces. Authorities have promised compensation and pledged to address the community's concerns.
A demonstration mourning the death of a minor in Pakistan's Tirah region spiraled into violence on Sunday, resulting in at least seven deaths and numerous injuries, according to reports by Dawn. The conflict ensued after tribesmen brought the girl's body, allegedly killed by a mortar strike, to a local army camp.
Witnesses reported chaos as youths defied elder calls for peace, setting an excavator ablaze and attempting to breach the camp's main gate. Security forces, aiming to control the unrest, fired upon the crowd, leading to six immediate fatalities, with one person later succumbing to injuries. Videos showed rioters clashing with the garrison.
In the aftermath, tribal elders engaged in dialogue with security officials to ease tensions, with promises of compensation for the victims' families. Government representatives have vowed enhanced communication with locals and have announced financial aid for those affected, emphasizing a commitment to stability and peace in the region.
