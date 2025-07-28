Left Menu

Baloch Leader Denounces Social Media Harassment of Protesters

Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader, Sammi Deen Baloch, condemns social media influencers for targeting peaceful Baloch protesters in Islamabad, accusing them of unethical behavior and violating journalism principles. She stresses the importance of respecting protesters' rights to privacy and dignity amid ongoing demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 14:01 IST
Baloch Leader Denounces Social Media Harassment of Protesters
Activist Sammi Deen Baloch (Photo:X/@SammiBaluch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sammi Deen Baloch, the leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has harshly criticized social media influencers and self-styled journalists for allegedly targeting Baloch families peacefully protesting in Islamabad for twelve days, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Sammi Baloch expressed concern over the silence of mainstream media on the demonstrations, while accusing certain influencers of violating media ethics by forcing protesters into videos for publicity, thus compromising their rights to privacy, as highlighted by the TBP report.

She emphasized that ethical journalism requires treating protesters with dignity and confidentiality. Such influencers, she argued, are advancing state propaganda and mocking the suffering of vulnerable Baloch families seeking justice in the capital, reiterated in the TBP report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

