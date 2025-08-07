EU Eyes Assam: Unlocking Research and Technology Ties
EU envoy Pierrick Fillon-Ashifa highlights Assam's strategic potential for collaboration with European nations in research, hydropower, and education. He emphasizes increasing visibility for Assam internationally, aiming for concrete projects to strengthen EU-India ties.
Pierrick Fillon-Ashifa, the First Counsellor at the EU Delegation to India, emphasized Assam's promising collaboration prospects with the European Union, particularly in research. 'Assam holds good potential in the domain of research due to shared interests with European nations,' Fillon-Ashifa shared with ANI during a recent visit.
Exploring Assam with colleagues from various Delhi-based embassies, the EU official identified hydropower, hydrogen, semiconductors, and skill development as key sectors for potential cooperation. He highlighted Assam's resources and stressed the need for concrete projects benefiting both the Assam region and India as a whole.
Fillon-Ashifa noted the importance of raising Assam's profile on the international stage, particularly in innovative fields such as semiconductors. Additionally, he emphasized the role of educational exchanges to foster strong academic links between Assam and European institutions, encouraging bilateral student exchanges for advanced studies.
