EU Eyes Assam: Unlocking Research and Technology Ties

Pierrick Fillon-Ashifa, the First Counsellor at the EU Delegation to India, emphasized Assam's promising collaboration prospects with the European Union, particularly in research. 'Assam holds good potential in the domain of research due to shared interests with European nations,' Fillon-Ashifa shared with ANI during a recent visit.

Exploring Assam with colleagues from various Delhi-based embassies, the EU official identified hydropower, hydrogen, semiconductors, and skill development as key sectors for potential cooperation. He highlighted Assam's resources and stressed the need for concrete projects benefiting both the Assam region and India as a whole.

Fillon-Ashifa noted the importance of raising Assam's profile on the international stage, particularly in innovative fields such as semiconductors. Additionally, he emphasized the role of educational exchanges to foster strong academic links between Assam and European institutions, encouraging bilateral student exchanges for advanced studies.

