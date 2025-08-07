Second Shooting Hits Kap's Cafe Amid Claims by Notorious Gang

Shots were reportedly fired at Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, marking the second such incident reported in less than a month, according to Indo-Canadian Voice. A viral social media post, allegedly shared by gangster Goldy Dhillon and attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The post, written in Hindi, claimed, "Goldy Dhillon and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang take responsibility for today's firing at Kap's Cafe in Surrey, we will now do this in Mumbai next." No independent verification of the claim has been made so far. Surrey Police authorities have not shared detailed information about the firing at the cafe. Further details are awaited.

Less than a month ago, during the second week of July, another shooting incident occurred at the same cafe when several gunshots were fired. As reported by the Vancouver Sun, Surrey Police launched an investigation after gunshots were heard outside Kap's Cafe at 1:50 am local time. While some staff members were inside the restaurant at the time, no injuries were reported.

The cafe, which had opened earlier that week, showed at least 10 bullet holes in a window and a pane of glass had been shattered. The building housing the cafe contains ground-level retail units and residential apartments above, the residency of which remains unknown. Nearby businesses and a multi-faith center also occupy the premise.

Police gathered evidence inside the restaurant while children played across the street at a nearby daycare in the Newton neighborhood, cordoned off with police tape. Surrey Police Service spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton noted the presence of Indian media reports suggesting a Khalistani separatist's responsibility claim for the shooting.

A Surrey Police Service statement explained that the investigation is in its early stages, with connections to other incidents and possible motives being examined. Police have no suspect description and have not determined the shooting's motive. As officers continue to speak with witnesses and collect CCTV footage, updates are anticipated. Houghton stated, "Once that's done, we'll have a better idea of what happened."

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)