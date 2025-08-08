Denmark's Envoy Highlights India-EU Trade Deal as Gateway to Diversified Economic Ties

Denmark's ambassador to India, Rasmus Christensen, has emphasized the nearing trade agreement between the European Union and India, highlighting it as a testament to India's economic vitality. He underscored that this potential deal directly contradicts former US President Donald Trump's characterization of India as a 'dead economy.' According to Christensen, India is viewed as a promising investment hub by Denmark and Europe.

'I certainly do not see India as a dead economy. On the contrary, it's the world's fastest growing economy,' Christensen stated. He added that the ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between the EU and India could prove mutually advantageous. As Denmark currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, the ambassador highlighted that trade policy decisions are collaboratively made among member states, with the EU keen on exploring investment opportunities in India.

Christensen noted a significant momentum in the negotiations due to growing urgency. While the timeline remains uncertain, the ambassador remains optimistic about reaching a deal. Moreover, he acknowledged a strategic shift in Europe towards diversifying its economic partnerships. Europe recognizes the need to avoid over-dependence on any single country, like China, for certain imports. In this context, India emerges as an attractive alternative, poised to become an essential player in global trade dynamics. This aligns with Europe's broader strategy to diversify its supply chains and economic relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)