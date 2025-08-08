Left Menu

Danish Envoy Raises Alarm Over Russia-China Alliance

Danish Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, voices concerns over the burgeoning Russia-China alliance, citing geopolitical shifts and their implications on global order. The growing bond, marked by economic ties and military drills, challenges Western influence, highlighting Denmark's apprehension of a changing global landscape.

Danish Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Danish Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, has voiced his concerns over the deepening alliance between Russia and China amid evolving geopolitical landscapes. Speaking to ANI, Kristensen emphasized Denmark's skepticism regarding the strengthened ties between these two powerful nations.

The bond between Russia and China has intensified since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Kristensen noted that Denmark remains critical of any nation that supports Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine. Trade between Russia and China hit record highs in 2023, and China's reliance on Russian energy continues to grow, with discounted oil and natural gas bolstering their economic ties.

Kristensen also highlighted environmental concerns surrounding the unregistered "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil. Military cooperation between Russia and China has surged, with numerous joint exercises conducted since February 2022. Both countries aim to challenge Western dominance and fortify a multipolar world, with increased reliance on national currencies in trade and significant infrastructure investments.

From a European perspective, Kristensen stated that Russia's invasion represents a grave violation of international principles, urging vigilance against future aggressions. Despite differing views on energy reliance, Kristensen recognized India's perspective regarding Western double standards. He praised India's economic growth and highlighted ongoing negotiations for an EU-India free trade agreement.

Addressing India's tariff regime, Kristensen acknowledged the country's need for protectionist measures while advocating for a rules-based international order. He drew parallels between Europe's stance on Ukraine and India's stance on terrorism, highlighting mutual principles against aggression. The ambassador characterized India-Denmark relations as flourishing, marking 2020 as a pivotal year for strengthened ties.

