Netanyahu's Bold Plan for Gaza: New Administration Proposed amid Global Concerns
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan to establish a 'civil administration' in Gaza, aiming to eliminate Hamas without occupying the territory. Germany has halted military exports to Israel due to humanitarian concerns. Netanyahu emphasized a peaceful administration free from terrorist influences as vital for future regional stability.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday defended his government's controversial proposal to establish administrative control over Gaza, intending to eliminate Hamas and replace it with a peaceful alternative. This follows approval from Israel's Security Cabinet for a 'civil administration' devoid of influence from Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.
Netanyahu stated, 'We are freeing Gaza from Hamas,' countering accusations of a planned Israeli occupation. He clarified that the initiative incorporates five principles including the disarmament of Hamas and the recovery of all hostages, promoting long-term demilitarization and establishing a non-Hamas, non-PA administration.
Meanwhile, Germany has announced it will stop military equipment exports to Israel due to rising humanitarian concerns. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized Israel's right to self-defense but questioned the clarity of Israel's military objectives in the latest escalation, reprioritizing a focus on ceasefire negotiations and hostage release.
