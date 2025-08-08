Left Menu

Netanyahu's Bold Plan for Gaza: New Administration Proposed amid Global Concerns

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan to establish a 'civil administration' in Gaza, aiming to eliminate Hamas without occupying the territory. Germany has halted military exports to Israel due to humanitarian concerns. Netanyahu emphasized a peaceful administration free from terrorist influences as vital for future regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:34 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday defended his government's controversial proposal to establish administrative control over Gaza, intending to eliminate Hamas and replace it with a peaceful alternative. This follows approval from Israel's Security Cabinet for a 'civil administration' devoid of influence from Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu stated, 'We are freeing Gaza from Hamas,' countering accusations of a planned Israeli occupation. He clarified that the initiative incorporates five principles including the disarmament of Hamas and the recovery of all hostages, promoting long-term demilitarization and establishing a non-Hamas, non-PA administration.

Meanwhile, Germany has announced it will stop military equipment exports to Israel due to rising humanitarian concerns. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized Israel's right to self-defense but questioned the clarity of Israel's military objectives in the latest escalation, reprioritizing a focus on ceasefire negotiations and hostage release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

