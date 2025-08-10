Left Menu

Pakistan Minority Children Face Systemic Discrimination: NCRC Report

A report by Pakistan's National Commission on the Rights of the Child highlights severe discrimination against Christian and Hindu children, urging urgent governmental intervention. Revelations include forced conversions, child marriages, and labor. The educational system and societal behaviors exacerbate exclusion and marginalization, demanding immediate reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:30 IST
Pakistan Minority Children Face Systemic Discrimination: NCRC Report
Members of the Christian community chant slogans during a protest in Karachi, condemning attacks on churches and houses in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad, Pakistan, August 18, 2023 (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A damning report by Pakistan's National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has uncovered systemic discrimination against the country's religious minority children, specifically Christians and Hindus. Titled 'Situation Analysis of Children from Minority Religions in Pakistan,' the report exposes deep-seated bias, institutional neglect, and targeted abuse.

The findings are alarming: underage girls from minority communities are being abducted, forcibly converted, and married to older Muslim men. From April 2023 to December 2024, the NCRC received 27 official complaints involving murders, abductions, and forced conversions, yet these figures are thought to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Most disturbing is the plight of minority children in Punjab, where 40% of reported violence occurs. The educational system perpetuates this cycle of discrimination, with the report criticizing the Single National Curriculum for neglecting religious inclusion. Minority students face social exclusion within schools, further alienating them from educational and societal opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025