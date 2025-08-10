Delayed Compensation Sparks Controversy in AI171 Plane Crash Aftermath

The ongoing delays in compensating families affected by the AI171 plane crash have sparked severe criticism from US attorney Mike Andrews, who represents over 65 affected families. Andrews attributed the bureaucratic obstacles to the absence of the late Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group Chairperson, renowned for his compassionate leadership.

Highlighting his international reputation, even in the US, Andrews credited Ratan Tata's legacy for fostering a culture of care and humility. He suggested that if Tata were still alive, the bureaucratic impediments faced by victims' families might have been avoided, citing the distressing case of a bedridden elderly woman dependent on her deceased son.

Andrews also outlined potential legal paths, including a US product liability claim, should investigations reveal aircraft defects like FADEC issues. If Air India is held liable, claims would align with the Montreal Convention. Meanwhile, interim compensations and funds from 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' aim to support victims' families and infrastructure rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)