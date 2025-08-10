Left Menu

Delayed Compensation Sparks Controversy in AI171 Plane Crash Aftermath

US attorney Mike Andrews criticizes compensation delays for AI171 crash victims' families, linking procedural hurdles to the absence of former Tata Group Chairperson Ratan Tata's compassionate leadership. Andrews explores legal avenues in the US for a possible product liability claim, while Air India issues interim compensations and Tata Group provides further support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:34 IST
Delayed Compensation Sparks Controversy in AI171 Plane Crash Aftermath
The lead US attorney, Mike Andrews, representing over 65 families affected by the tragic AI171 plane crash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing delays in compensating families affected by the AI171 plane crash have sparked severe criticism from US attorney Mike Andrews, who represents over 65 affected families. Andrews attributed the bureaucratic obstacles to the absence of the late Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group Chairperson, renowned for his compassionate leadership.

Highlighting his international reputation, even in the US, Andrews credited Ratan Tata's legacy for fostering a culture of care and humility. He suggested that if Tata were still alive, the bureaucratic impediments faced by victims' families might have been avoided, citing the distressing case of a bedridden elderly woman dependent on her deceased son.

Andrews also outlined potential legal paths, including a US product liability claim, should investigations reveal aircraft defects like FADEC issues. If Air India is held liable, claims would align with the Montreal Convention. Meanwhile, interim compensations and funds from 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' aim to support victims' families and infrastructure rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025