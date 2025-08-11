March for Justice: Amplifying Minority Voices in Pakistan

The 2025 Minority Rights March in Pakistan was a significant event, echoing urgent calls for the protection of minority rights and the promotion of equality nationwide. Participants voiced their demands, focusing on ending forced conversions, securing equitable education, and safeguarding minority communal properties, as reported by Dawn.

Activist Luke Victor articulated the struggles faced by minority communities, highlighting persistent discrimination and inequality. He emphasized the need for liberation from derogatory labels and advocated for equal opportunities, labeling such issues as fundamental infringements on their freedom.

Concerns about education were addressed by Nathan Danyal, who pointed out the dwindling minority representation in prestigious schools, many established by non-Muslim philanthropists. The activists advocated for scholarships, aiming to reserve at least 10 percent of seats for minority students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Pastor Naomi Bashir underscored a dire shortage of nurses, urging for better government healthcare workforce strategies and deserved promotions for hard-working nurses. Simultaneously, Safina Gill called attention to discriminatory job practices limiting non-Muslims to menial roles, advocating for policy reforms.

Faqir Shiva Kutchhi condemned ongoing forced conversions of minor non-Muslim girls despite existing laws. Sardar Ram Singh also demanded that labor roles be diversified, highlighting the cultural contributions of minorities.

Human rights advocate Sheema Kermani stressed the importance of abolishing forced conversions and discrimination, calling for reforms to support minority rights and promote societal harmony. The participants presented eleven key demands, including the protection of seized minority properties and constitutional amendments fostering inclusivity.

The march concluded with a call for actionable government steps, such as the formation of a judicial commission to address abuses of blasphemy laws, in an effort to ensure justice and equality for all minority communities in Pakistan.

