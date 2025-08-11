The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has issued a strong condemnation of the People's Republic of China's historical portrayal in the film 'Zuo Zongtang Recovers Xinjiang,' labeling it as an attempt to justify colonial rule over the region.

ETGE insists that East Turkistan was an independent state until its occupation by the Manchu Qing Empire in 1878. The region was renamed Xinjiang in 1884, a term meaning 'new territory.' The organization cites historical Chinese records that depict East Turkistan as a territory beyond China's sovereign boundaries.

Linking past and present, ETGE compares historical Chinese military presence to modern foreign military bases, emphasizing that this does not equate to sovereignty. They assert that China's current control reflects colonial dominance, marked by cultural and demographic oppression against Uyghurs. International observers have labeled these acts as genocide and crimes against humanity.

