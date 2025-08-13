UK Demands Transparency on China's Super-Embassy Plans Amid Espionage Concerns

The United Kingdom has called on China to clarify why parts of its architectural plans for a new "super-embassy" in London have been redacted, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner announced.

Rayner's letter to the Chinese Embassy demands either unredacted designs or an explanation for the omissions, as a lack of transparency could jeopardize the project's planning approval.

The request sets an August 20 deadline, ahead of a final decision expected by September 9, with concerns from MPs and security agencies about potential security threats linked to China's plans.

Some lawmakers fear the secrecy might hide activities contrary to diplomatic norms, with The Sun suggesting the existence of a "spy dungeon." Opposition has grown since the initial plans in 2018, due to China's human rights record.

Westminster councillors have proposed delay in approval based on security reviews. Rayner argues transparency is crucial for legal and informed planning, emphasizing public and authority assessment of this significant development.

The Chinese Embassy has yet to respond formally, although it defends the project as promoting mutual understanding and exchanges. Allegations of espionage have been dismissed as "groundless smears." Should China meet transparency demands, London could proceed with its assessment before the deadline.

Human rights organizations warn the project might enable surveillance of exiled Chinese and other activists in the UK, raising fears of transnational repression. The extent of China's diplomatic footprint in London remains a contentious issue. (ANI)