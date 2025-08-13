Trump and Putin Set for Tense Alaska Summit Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a bold diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that Russia would face 'very severe consequences' should it not agree to halt its military actions in Ukraine. Speaking at the Kennedy Centre, Trump refrained from detailing the punitive measures but emphasized their severity.

The high-stakes summit, slated for August 15 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, represents the first face-to-face engagement between the US and Russian leaders in over four years. Discussions will center around brokering a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, and if productive, could pave the way for a subsequent meeting possibly including Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

However, Trump made it clear that a second meeting would only occur under satisfactory conditions, underscoring the fluidity of the situation. The US President, while crediting himself with stopping multiple wars and dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities, also remarked on the crucial role of saving lives. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy remains wary of Russia's motives and demands clear details on the proposed ceasefire's parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)