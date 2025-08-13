Left Menu

Trump and Putin Set for Tense Alaska Summit Amid Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Russia fails to cease the Ukraine war. The leaders are set to discuss potential ceasefire terms in Alaska, marking their first meeting in four years, while Ukraine's President Zelenskyy remains cautious about Russia's intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:14 IST
Trump and Putin Set for Tense Alaska Summit Amid Ukraine Conflict
US President Donald Trump. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that Russia would face 'very severe consequences' should it not agree to halt its military actions in Ukraine. Speaking at the Kennedy Centre, Trump refrained from detailing the punitive measures but emphasized their severity.

The high-stakes summit, slated for August 15 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, represents the first face-to-face engagement between the US and Russian leaders in over four years. Discussions will center around brokering a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, and if productive, could pave the way for a subsequent meeting possibly including Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

However, Trump made it clear that a second meeting would only occur under satisfactory conditions, underscoring the fluidity of the situation. The US President, while crediting himself with stopping multiple wars and dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities, also remarked on the crucial role of saving lives. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy remains wary of Russia's motives and demands clear details on the proposed ceasefire's parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025