India Rejects Hague Court Ruling on Indus Waters Amid Terrorism Concerns

India has adamantly dismissed a recent ruling by the Hague's Court of Arbitration under the Indus Waters Treaty, contesting the tribunal's jurisdiction and questioning its authority. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed India's unwavering stance, asserting that the treaty's status remains paused following the 2025 Pahalgam terror incident that claimed 26 lives.

Jaiswal, addressing a media briefing, reiterated India's rejection of the arbitration's legality, labelling it as lacking jurisdiction and impact on India's water rights. Accusations were directed at Pakistan for treaty manipulations to elude accountability for its terrorism support, with India holding its right to suspend the treaty, contingent on Pakistan's credible cessation of such activities.

The dispute arises from Pakistan's contentions over hydroelectric projects on the Western Rivers, sparked by an arbitration case initiated in 2022 over specific design elements. India, abstaining from the arbitration proceedings, cited doubts on the Court's competence. The verdict holds substantial potential to affect bilateral relations concerning the Indus River usage.

