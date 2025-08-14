India Rejects Hague Court's Indus Treaty Arbitration Ruling

India has firmly rejected the recent arbitration ruling by a Hague-based Court under the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing the court's lack of jurisdiction, legitimacy, and competence. The Ministry of External Affairs, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted that the treaty remains suspended following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

Jaiswal reiterated India's longstanding position of not recognizing the legality of the so-called Court of Arbitration, asserting that its rulings lack jurisdiction and legal standing. He accused Pakistan of manipulating the treaty to deflect from its terrorism support, describing the arbitration as a 'desperate attempt' to evade accountability, and insisted on Pakistan's verifiable cessation of terrorism support.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, is pivotal for water-sharing between India and Pakistan. Recent disputes center around India's hydroelectric projects, which Pakistan contests. India abstained from the arbitration, challenging the court's authority, and remains committed to resolving issues through the treaty's Neutral Expert mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)