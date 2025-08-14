Hamas Added to UN's Blacklist for Sexual Crimes in Armed Conflicts
Israel's Foreign Ministry applauds the UN's decision to list Hamas as a perpetrator of sexual crimes in conflicts. This inclusion acknowledges atrocities dating from October 7 and follows advocacy by Israeli diplomats, despite prior opposition by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
- Country:
- Israel
Tel Aviv, Israel - The Israeli Foreign Ministry has welcomed the recent decision by the United Nations to include Hamas in its 'blacklist' of entities committing sexual crimes in armed conflicts. The ministry noted this as an essential acknowledgment of the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas since October 7.
Following intensive diplomatic efforts, the decision marks a significant shift as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres initially resisted the move last year. The updated report, distributed to UN General Assembly members, now explicitly includes Hamas among groups known for systematic sexual violence in conflict scenarios.
This inclusion, described by the ministry as an international indictment akin to war crimes, stems from UN Special Envoy Pramila Patten's findings. As reports of ongoing sexual abuse of hostages by Hamas emerge, Israel calls for the immediate liberation of captives and drumming up international pressure against the terrorist organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Calls for Action Beyond Paper to Achieve Israel-Palestine Peace
UN Experts Accuse Israel of Using Thirst as a Weapon Amid Gaza Humanitarian Collapse
Breaking Silence: Israel Faces Genocide Accusations Over Gaza Conflict
Israel's Possible Annexation Threat Puts Pressure on Hamas
Renewed Pressure on Israel: UK and France Recognize Palestinian State