India and Mauritius Celebrate Enduring Partnership on Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the enduring partnership between India and Mauritius on India's 79th Independence Day. Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam extended warm greetings, highlighting historical and cultural ties. Global leaders, including those from France and Russia, joined in celebrating India's significant day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:52 IST
- Country:
- India
During India's 79th Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring and strategic partnership between India and Mauritius. Modi expressed his gratitude towards Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam for his heartfelt greetings.
Dr. Ramgoolam echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the deep historical and cultural connections between the two nations while praising India's democratic values.
As global leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin extended their congratulations, India basked in international recognition on its landmark day.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Once-in-a-decade push for the ‘locked out’: Global leaders set for landmark UN conference in Turkmenistan
Honduras Advances Corporate ESG Transformation Through ILO and COHEP Partnership
Odisha to Launch Global FinTech Innovation Hub with Singapore Partnership
Historic NISAR Mission: NASA and ISRO's Groundbreaking Space Partnership
IAEA-G20 Partnership Highlights Growing Role of Nuclear Energy Across Africa