India and Mauritius Celebrate Enduring Partnership on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the enduring partnership between India and Mauritius on India's 79th Independence Day. Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam extended warm greetings, highlighting historical and cultural ties. Global leaders, including those from France and Russia, joined in celebrating India's significant day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:52 IST
PM Modi and Mauritius PM Ramgoolam (Photo/ X@Ramgoolam_Dr) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During India's 79th Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring and strategic partnership between India and Mauritius. Modi expressed his gratitude towards Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam for his heartfelt greetings.

Dr. Ramgoolam echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the deep historical and cultural connections between the two nations while praising India's democratic values.

As global leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin extended their congratulations, India basked in international recognition on its landmark day.

