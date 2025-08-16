ISKCON Dhaka Celebrates Krishna Janmashtami Amidst Festive Fervor

The ISKCON temple in Dhaka is abuzz with activity as it kicks off a three-day celebration for Krishna Janmashtami, marking a pivotal religious occasion for the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Devotees eagerly gather to witness the spiritual celebrations, which include pujas, kirtans, and religious plays.

ISKCON Bangladesh's General Secretary, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, highlighted the various activities planned, such as the Mahabhishek ceremony and evening bathing rituals. Ensuring attendees' safety, the government has implemented stringent security measures, promising a peaceful event.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus emphasized the festival's spiritual and cultural significance, advocating for communal harmony and a unified Bangladesh. Addressing past challenges, Brahmachari assured continued support for affected Hindu communities while reaffirming their commitment to staying in the country.