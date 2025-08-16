Left Menu

ISKCON Dhaka Celebrates Krishna Janmashtami Amidst Festive Fervor

ISKCON temple in Dhaka hosts a three-day celebration for Krishna Janmashtami, a vital Hindu festival. Devotees participate in numerous religious activities. Leaders emphasize communal harmony and safety, while addressing past challenges faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh, ensuring support and solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 09:37 IST
ISKCON Dhaka Celebrates Krishna Janmashtami Amidst Festive Fervor
Devotees offer darshan of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha at Dhaka's ISKCON temple during the three-day Krishna Janmashtami celebrations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The ISKCON temple in Dhaka is abuzz with activity as it kicks off a three-day celebration for Krishna Janmashtami, marking a pivotal religious occasion for the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Devotees eagerly gather to witness the spiritual celebrations, which include pujas, kirtans, and religious plays.

ISKCON Bangladesh's General Secretary, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, highlighted the various activities planned, such as the Mahabhishek ceremony and evening bathing rituals. Ensuring attendees' safety, the government has implemented stringent security measures, promising a peaceful event.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus emphasized the festival's spiritual and cultural significance, advocating for communal harmony and a unified Bangladesh. Addressing past challenges, Brahmachari assured continued support for affected Hindu communities while reaffirming their commitment to staying in the country.

