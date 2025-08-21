Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Russia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizes India's strategic partnership with Russia, focusing on trade, defense, and regional cooperation. Key topics include energy cooperation, expanding Indian exports, connectivity initiatives, and joint defense efforts. Exchanges addressed global issues like terrorism and diplomacy for conflict resolution, reinforcing decades of collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:47 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Russia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a joint press briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to a balanced strategic partnership with Russia. During a joint press interaction with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he highlighted energy cooperation, trade, defense partnerships, and diplomatic engagements on regional and global scales.

Jaishankar stressed intentions to expand bilateral trade sustainably, enhancing Indian exports in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles by overcoming non-tariff barriers. Efforts to secure a steady supply of fertilizers were also discussed, alongside India's potential to meet Russia's labor demands with skilled workers in IT, construction, and engineering sectors.

On defense, he affirmed Russia's support for India's 'Make in India' initiative through joint production and technology transfer. The opening of new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg was noted for boosting regional engagement. Discussions covered global issues such as terrorism and diplomatic solutions in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025