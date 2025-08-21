Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Russia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to a balanced strategic partnership with Russia. During a joint press interaction with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he highlighted energy cooperation, trade, defense partnerships, and diplomatic engagements on regional and global scales.

Jaishankar stressed intentions to expand bilateral trade sustainably, enhancing Indian exports in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles by overcoming non-tariff barriers. Efforts to secure a steady supply of fertilizers were also discussed, alongside India's potential to meet Russia's labor demands with skilled workers in IT, construction, and engineering sectors.

On defense, he affirmed Russia's support for India's 'Make in India' initiative through joint production and technology transfer. The opening of new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg was noted for boosting regional engagement. Discussions covered global issues such as terrorism and diplomatic solutions in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East.