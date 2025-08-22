Left Menu

Pak-Bangladesh Trade Alliance: A Leap Towards Economic Synergy

Commerce officials from Pakistan and Bangladesh convened in Dhaka to bolster economic ties through a Joint Working Group. Discussions centered on trade expansion and mutual investments, paving the way for enhanced agricultural and energy partnerships. The duo emphasized optimal trade logistics and the potential for bilateral growth.

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, engaged in comprehensive discussions with Bangladesh's Adviser for Commerce, Sk Bashir Uddin, in Dhaka on Thursday. The talks focused on advancing economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral trade ties, official sources confirmed on Friday.

A Joint Working Group on Trade is being established by both nations to enhance economic collaboration. Additionally, the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) is set to be reactivated to formulate strategies promoting trade and investments, following its last meeting in 2005. Plans for forming a Joint Trade Commission were also laid out to further existing trade relations.

The discussions spanned multiple sectors including agricultural modernization, renewable energy, and the steel industry, with an emphasis on improved logistics and tariff reduction. Pakistan's Commerce Minister also met Bangladesh's Adviser for Food to discuss food security collaborations, as part of a broader effort to reshape bilateral economic interactions.

