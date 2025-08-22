Former Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe Arrested for Misuse of State Funds

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the former President of Sri Lanka, was taken into custody on Friday, accused of misusing state resources, according to Newswire Lanka. Authorities familiar with the investigation revealed that Wickremesinghe's arrest occurred following his appearance before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Colombo.

Newswire Lanka reports that the arrest pertains to allegations of Wickremesinghe diverting state funds for personal expenses during a private trip to London, including attending a university graduation. Investigators assert the visit was unofficial, yet funded by government money, raising concerns about potential misuse of public finances.

In a related development, former presidential secretary Saman Ekanayake and former private secretary Sandra Perera were previously interrogated over their involvement in the visit's arrangements. Wickremesinghe, who held the presidency from 2022 to 2024 and served as prime minister six times, marks the most senior political figure facing such charges in recent history. The case is expected to heighten scrutiny on public fund allocation by government officials, with court proceedings and possible charges anticipated soon.

