Left Menu

Unyielding Vigil: Baloch Families Protest Persistently Against Enforced Disappearances

Baloch families continue sit-in protests in Islamabad and Karachi against enforced disappearances and political detentions, entering their 37th day in the capital. They demand the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee activists and criticize state practices. International human rights intervention is sought as families vow to persist despite adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:33 IST
Unyielding Vigil: Baloch Families Protest Persistently Against Enforced Disappearances
Sit-in protest in Pakistan over disappearance and detention of BYC leaders (Photo/ @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Protests staged by families of missing Baloch individuals and detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee members showed no signs of slowing outside press clubs in Islamabad and Karachi as they marked another day of relentless demonstration. As reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP), the sit-in in Islamabad reached its 37th consecutive day, voicing dissent against enforced disappearances and political detentions. Protesters have indicated ongoing police harassment and obstruction remains a significant hurdle.

Their demands are clear and resolute: the unconditional release of all held BYC activists and an immediate termination of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. "The state anticipates exhaustion will lead to our surrender, but our roots are deeply entrenched in centuries of struggle," chanted participants, resonating with TBP's report. Furthermore, BYC's statement highlighted the five-month mark since their leader, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, and other principal figures faced what they described as "illegal" detention. The group accused the state of employing abductions and arrests as tools to quash dissent, alleging the judiciary's consistent "open bias" by neither freeing the leaders nor proving accusations against them.

With international attention called upon, the BYC urged global human rights entities to act, warning that continued silence would only facilitate further abuses. Despite the protests, the family of Zahid Ali Baloch remains determined, persevering through 17 days of sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club under adverse weather. Zahid's father, Abdul Hameed Baloch, informed reporters of his dual approach, opting for both judiciary routes and public demonstrations, insisting police action adheres to legal frameworks. Accusing Pakistani security forces of abducting his son on July 17, 2025, Zahid's family remains resolute in their non-stop protesting efforts, awaiting justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025