Unyielding Vigil: Baloch Families Protest Persistently Against Enforced Disappearances

Protests staged by families of missing Baloch individuals and detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee members showed no signs of slowing outside press clubs in Islamabad and Karachi as they marked another day of relentless demonstration. As reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP), the sit-in in Islamabad reached its 37th consecutive day, voicing dissent against enforced disappearances and political detentions. Protesters have indicated ongoing police harassment and obstruction remains a significant hurdle.

Their demands are clear and resolute: the unconditional release of all held BYC activists and an immediate termination of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. "The state anticipates exhaustion will lead to our surrender, but our roots are deeply entrenched in centuries of struggle," chanted participants, resonating with TBP's report. Furthermore, BYC's statement highlighted the five-month mark since their leader, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, and other principal figures faced what they described as "illegal" detention. The group accused the state of employing abductions and arrests as tools to quash dissent, alleging the judiciary's consistent "open bias" by neither freeing the leaders nor proving accusations against them.

With international attention called upon, the BYC urged global human rights entities to act, warning that continued silence would only facilitate further abuses. Despite the protests, the family of Zahid Ali Baloch remains determined, persevering through 17 days of sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club under adverse weather. Zahid's father, Abdul Hameed Baloch, informed reporters of his dual approach, opting for both judiciary routes and public demonstrations, insisting police action adheres to legal frameworks. Accusing Pakistani security forces of abducting his son on July 17, 2025, Zahid's family remains resolute in their non-stop protesting efforts, awaiting justice.

