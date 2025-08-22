FBI Raids John Bolton's Residence Amidst National Security Investigation

In a significant national security investigation, FBI agents executed an early morning raid at the Maryland residence of John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security advisor. The operation was carried out under the directive of FBI Director Kash Patel and confirmed through a post declaring, 'NO ONE is above the law... @FBI agents on mission.'

The investigation zeroes in on Bolton's handling of classified information, particularly concerning his 2020 memoir, 'The Room Where it Happened.' The book faced attempts by former President Trump to block its publication over fears of revealing sensitive national secrets.

Bolton's tensions with the Trump administration are longstanding, originating from a 2020 inquiry into his book by the Trump-era Justice Department. Contrasting his disputes with Trump, Bolton recently remarked on Trump's credit-taking tendencies, specifically referencing a claimed ceasefire negotiation between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)