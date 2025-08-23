Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Pakistan: A Community Struggles to Rebuild

Recent evaluations by Islamic Relief highlight a devastating situation in Pakistan's Buner and Swat regions, where 60% of families have lost their livelihoods due to catastrophic floods, as reported by Dawn. The humanitarian organisation's emergency response team continues to distribute essential supplies while confronting severe destruction of homes and agricultural land.

The organisation's findings show 73% of homes are either destroyed or damaged. In Buner, 80% of farmland is affected, and nearly half the livestock population has perished or been swept away. Additionally, 40% of households face diarrhoea outbreaks due to water contamination from decaying bodies and destroyed sanitation facilities, reflecting a growing health crisis.

Amidst receding floodwaters, Raza Narejo of Islamic Relief Pakistan stated that significant, long-term impacts would challenge the community's recovery. With 60% of Buner's workforce incapacitated, the economic toll is immense. The NDMA predicts further heavy rainfall from August 23-30, threatening more flash floods and landslides affecting districts including Chitral, Swat, and Peshawar, as per Geo News.