Left Menu

Rising Reports of Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan and Karachi Spark Outcry

Enforced disappearances appear to be on the rise in Balochistan, notably in Gwadar, as five individuals were apprehended by security forces, according to The Balochistan Post. In Karachi, families are protesting for the return of missing loved ones, including Sadiq Murad, detained without a warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:56 IST
Rising Reports of Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan and Karachi Spark Outcry
Representative Image (Image Source: @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Balochistan, particularly the Gwadar region, reports of enforced disappearances are escalating, according to The Balochistan Post. Local sources revealed that security forces conducted operations in Kuldan and Gubd areas, leading to the detention of five individuals. Witnesses claim these individuals were assaulted by personnel in Frontier Corps vehicles and motorbikes before being taken to undisclosed locations.

The Balochistan Post identified three of the detained individuals as Siraj, Waseem, and Waheed, while the identities of the other two remain unconfirmed. Families report these men have been missing since the operation, expressing deep concern over their safety and whereabouts.

In a parallel incident, the family of Sadiq Murad in Karachi held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, demanding his immediate release. Relatives state that he was forcibly taken by Counter-Terrorism Department personnel, police, and plainclothes officers from his home without a warrant. The Balochistan Post highlights that Murad, an educated man and his family's sole breadwinner, was unjustly detained, prompting public appeals for action against enforced disappearances.

The newspaper further underscores the ongoing issue of disappearances across regions like Balochistan and Karachi, where families continue to protest for justice, holding demonstrations in major cities like Quetta, Islamabad, and Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Halted Amid U.S. Political Tensions

Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Halted Amid U.S. Political Tensions

 Global
2
Innovations in Cardiac Care Showcase at Afib & Pacing Summit 2025

Innovations in Cardiac Care Showcase at Afib & Pacing Summit 2025

 India
3
Israel Signals Conditional Military Reduction in Lebanon Amid Disarmament Talks

Israel Signals Conditional Military Reduction in Lebanon Amid Disarmament Ta...

 Global
4
Anlon Healthcare's Ambitious IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

Anlon Healthcare's Ambitious IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025