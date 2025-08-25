Rising Reports of Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan and Karachi Spark Outcry
Enforced disappearances appear to be on the rise in Balochistan, notably in Gwadar, as five individuals were apprehended by security forces, according to The Balochistan Post. In Karachi, families are protesting for the return of missing loved ones, including Sadiq Murad, detained without a warrant.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In Balochistan, particularly the Gwadar region, reports of enforced disappearances are escalating, according to The Balochistan Post. Local sources revealed that security forces conducted operations in Kuldan and Gubd areas, leading to the detention of five individuals. Witnesses claim these individuals were assaulted by personnel in Frontier Corps vehicles and motorbikes before being taken to undisclosed locations.
The Balochistan Post identified three of the detained individuals as Siraj, Waseem, and Waheed, while the identities of the other two remain unconfirmed. Families report these men have been missing since the operation, expressing deep concern over their safety and whereabouts.
In a parallel incident, the family of Sadiq Murad in Karachi held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, demanding his immediate release. Relatives state that he was forcibly taken by Counter-Terrorism Department personnel, police, and plainclothes officers from his home without a warrant. The Balochistan Post highlights that Murad, an educated man and his family's sole breadwinner, was unjustly detained, prompting public appeals for action against enforced disappearances.
The newspaper further underscores the ongoing issue of disappearances across regions like Balochistan and Karachi, where families continue to protest for justice, holding demonstrations in major cities like Quetta, Islamabad, and Karachi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay
Congress vs. Potholes: Nagpur Roads Spark Protests and Action
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Post-May 9 Protests
Youth Unrest: SSC Exam Protests and Allegations of Police Brutality
Turmoil in Jharkhand Assembly: Chaos, Protests, and Adjournments