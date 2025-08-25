Rising Reports of Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan and Karachi Spark Outcry

In Balochistan, particularly the Gwadar region, reports of enforced disappearances are escalating, according to The Balochistan Post. Local sources revealed that security forces conducted operations in Kuldan and Gubd areas, leading to the detention of five individuals. Witnesses claim these individuals were assaulted by personnel in Frontier Corps vehicles and motorbikes before being taken to undisclosed locations.

The Balochistan Post identified three of the detained individuals as Siraj, Waseem, and Waheed, while the identities of the other two remain unconfirmed. Families report these men have been missing since the operation, expressing deep concern over their safety and whereabouts.

In a parallel incident, the family of Sadiq Murad in Karachi held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, demanding his immediate release. Relatives state that he was forcibly taken by Counter-Terrorism Department personnel, police, and plainclothes officers from his home without a warrant. The Balochistan Post highlights that Murad, an educated man and his family's sole breadwinner, was unjustly detained, prompting public appeals for action against enforced disappearances.

The newspaper further underscores the ongoing issue of disappearances across regions like Balochistan and Karachi, where families continue to protest for justice, holding demonstrations in major cities like Quetta, Islamabad, and Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)