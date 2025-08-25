India and Fiji Forge Stronger Ties with Key Agreements

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. This visit was marked by fruitful bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the historic and strong bonds between the two nations. PM Modi remarked that the aspirations of India and Fiji 'sail in the same boat'.

The talks concluded with several key agreements, including the establishment of a hospital in Fiji, training programs for Fijian cricketers and Pandits, and India's commitment to dispatch Hindi and Sanskrit teachers to the island nation. Additionally, the agreement included the provision of agricultural drones to boost Fiji's farming sector. A joint statement noted the leaders' unified condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and their rejection of double standards on terrorism.

Focusing on counter-terrorism, PM Modi and PM Rabuka reaffirmed their nations' zero tolerance to terrorism, stressing the importance of combating radicalization and the financing of terrorism. They also called for joint efforts in preventing the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, while tackling terrorist recruitment and transnational organized crime. The leaders committed to collaborating at the United Nations and other international forums.

Discussing broader global issues, the leaders exchanged perspectives on peace, climate justice, and promoting the Global South's voice. They advocated for urgent reforms in the United Nations, endorsing the expansion of the UN Security Council's membership. Fiji supported India's bid for a permanent seat on the reformed council, along with its non-permanent membership candidature for 2028-29.

Prime Minister Rabuka's arrival in New Delhi on Sunday marked the beginning of his official visit to India, set to continue until August 26. The visit reiterated the nations' shared commitment to addressing global challenges through strengthened South-South cooperation and equitable representation in global governance institutions.

