Left Menu

Taiwanese Businesspeople Face Safety Concerns in China: SEF Report

The Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) managed 94 safety-related cases of Taiwanese businesspeople in China from January to the present. Though a slight decline from last year, concerns persist, particularly with elderly detainees. SEF relies on business associations and coordinates with Chinese authorities for resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:35 IST
Taiwanese Businesspeople Face Safety Concerns in China: SEF Report
Straits Exchange Foundation secretary-general Luo Wen-jia speaks at a news conference in Taipei (Photo/Straits Exchange Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) tackled 94 incidents involving the personal safety of Taiwanese businesspeople in China from January to last month, as revealed by a Taipei Times report. These cases included grievances like legal freedom restrictions, medical evacuations, documentation issues, and funeral or compensation-related matters.

While the Taipei Times noted a slight decrease in incidents compared with 2024, apprehensions remain, especially regarding four elderly members of the I-Kuan Tao religious group who are detained and facing prosecution in China. The SEF does not operate offices in China and relies on Taiwanese business associations for immediate assistance and information during crises, collaborating with the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits to coordinate with Chinese authorities when necessary.

Many cases remain confidential due to privacy concerns or business sensitivities, and SEF's records often keep the original classification, not updating when the status, such as "missing," changes to "detained." With each new case, SEF quickly contacts families or individuals involved to evaluate needs, provide support, and issue reminders to other Taiwanese businesspeople in China. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

 India
2
Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

 United States
3
Rising Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Yemen and Houthi Retaliation

Rising Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Yemen and Houthi Retaliation

 Egypt
4
SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025