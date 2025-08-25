Taiwanese Businesspeople Face Safety Concerns in China: SEF Report

The Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) tackled 94 incidents involving the personal safety of Taiwanese businesspeople in China from January to last month, as revealed by a Taipei Times report. These cases included grievances like legal freedom restrictions, medical evacuations, documentation issues, and funeral or compensation-related matters.

While the Taipei Times noted a slight decrease in incidents compared with 2024, apprehensions remain, especially regarding four elderly members of the I-Kuan Tao religious group who are detained and facing prosecution in China. The SEF does not operate offices in China and relies on Taiwanese business associations for immediate assistance and information during crises, collaborating with the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits to coordinate with Chinese authorities when necessary.

Many cases remain confidential due to privacy concerns or business sensitivities, and SEF's records often keep the original classification, not updating when the status, such as "missing," changes to "detained." With each new case, SEF quickly contacts families or individuals involved to evaluate needs, provide support, and issue reminders to other Taiwanese businesspeople in China. (ANI)

