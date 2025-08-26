Left Menu

Trump Warns of Consequences Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Former US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning about 'great consequences' if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy do not engage in talks. Trump hinted at potential sanctions or tariffs against Russia and conveyed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:15 IST
Trump Warns of Consequences Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
United States President Donald Trump (Image: YouTube@The White House). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US President Donald Trump has raised alarms, cautioning of significant repercussions should Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fail to hold dialogue. Trump contends the current Russia-Ukraine conflict wouldn't have arisen during his presidency and promised decisive action in the coming weeks.

During a recent press briefing, Trump elaborated on his strategies, hinting at 'massive sanctions or tariffs' on Russia if the leaders do not initiate talks. He stressed the importance of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, signaling the US might reconsider its stance on what he described as 'not Washington's war.'

Addressing the media from the Oval Office, Trump stated, "In two weeks, we will determine our course of action — whether to impose sanctions, tariffs, or potentially nothing, echoing his belief that both parties should engage directly. Trump's remarks come amid reports of a US factory in Ukraine being hit by Russian missiles, further escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed Putin's readiness to meet Zelenskyy, contingent on thorough preparatory discussions by experts and ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
2
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global
3
Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

 Global
4
Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025