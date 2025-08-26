Trump Warns of Consequences Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Former US President Donald Trump has raised alarms, cautioning of significant repercussions should Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fail to hold dialogue. Trump contends the current Russia-Ukraine conflict wouldn't have arisen during his presidency and promised decisive action in the coming weeks.

During a recent press briefing, Trump elaborated on his strategies, hinting at 'massive sanctions or tariffs' on Russia if the leaders do not initiate talks. He stressed the importance of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, signaling the US might reconsider its stance on what he described as 'not Washington's war.'

Addressing the media from the Oval Office, Trump stated, "In two weeks, we will determine our course of action — whether to impose sanctions, tariffs, or potentially nothing, echoing his belief that both parties should engage directly. Trump's remarks come amid reports of a US factory in Ukraine being hit by Russian missiles, further escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed Putin's readiness to meet Zelenskyy, contingent on thorough preparatory discussions by experts and ministers.

