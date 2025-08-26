Left Menu

Trump Claims Victory in Prevention of Global Conflicts

Former US President Donald Trump claims he averted seven global conflicts using tariffs and trade measures, including a potential nuclear clash between India and Pakistan. US Vice President JD Vance highlights ongoing strategies involving tariffs and sanctions to curb Russian aggression amidst the Ukraine war.

US President Donald Trump (Image: YouTube@The White House). Image Credit: ANI
Former US President Donald Trump has taken credit for averting seven major global conflicts during his tenure, including a potential nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan. Trump's remarks, made during a bilateral meeting with South Korea's President, highlighted his use of tariffs and trade sanctions as tools to prevent wars.

Trump asserted that four of these avoided conflicts were due to his tariff policies, stating, "If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us." This approach, he claims, led to countries abandoning their aggressive postures.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has defended the administration's strategy of using economic leverage, pointing to secondary sanctions and tariffs imposed on India as a means to pressure Russia amid the Ukraine conflict. Vance emphasized, "The President has applied aggressive economic leverage" to isolate Russia from the global economy until Moscow ends its aggression.

