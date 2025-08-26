Floods Strike Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Infrastructure and Health at Risk

Massive floods have hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, obliterating critical infrastructure and agricultural lands, while decimating livestock and leading to the destruction of homes, roads, and bridges, reports Dawn. The devastation poses heightened risks of waterborne diseases and psychological trauma among the affected population. In response, governmental and non-governmental organizations have established provisional clinics and medical camps to combat emerging outbreaks of various diseases.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) states that more than 400 individuals have lost their lives since mid-August due to flood-related incidents. As the immediate danger fades, the threat of disease outbreaks looms larger, posing potentially greater fatal risks than the floods themselves. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro of the Pakistan Medical Association stresses the urgent need for a preventive strategy, focusing on essential health service provision, including safe drinking water and hygiene upkeep.

Health experts note a sharp rise in complaints of waterborne diseases, with thousands, particularly children, suffering from ailments like diarrhea, malaria, and dengue fever. Mental health issues are escalating, with many experiencing significant trauma and stress disorders because of the disaster's impact. Despite the possible challenges in containing disease outbreaks, comprehensive prevention plans are underway. Meanwhile, KP authorities are expediting compensation payments to flood victims, with CM Ali Amin Gandapur directing urgent measures to ensure rapid financial aid and initiate rehabilitation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)