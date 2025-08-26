IHC Blocks Afghan Deportation Amidst Pakistan’s Repatriation Push

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has provided 18 Afghan nationals temporary reprieve from deportation after their Proof of Registration (PoR) cards expired, according to Khaama Press. Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar issued the order following petitions filed by these individuals, allegedly connected to the late Fazlur Rahman's family, who pursued Pakistani citizenship in 2008 after fulfilling legal requirements. This ruling halts their deportation until further notice, while orders have been issued to the Interior Ministry, Immigration Department, and Federal Investigation Agency to respond.

This decision arises during Pakistan's execution of its 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,' a policy requiring Afghan refugees with expired PoR cards, as of June 30, to voluntarily leave between August 4 and August 31. Deportations are scheduled to commence on September 1, generating apprehensions among refugees and rights organizations. Human rights entities and the UNHCR caution that forced returns could infringe on the non-refoulement principle. Advocates indicate that these measures will severely disrupt Afghan families with long-standing community ties in Pakistan.

Simultaneously, authorities have ramped up enforcement operations. In Peshawar, notably in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, coordinated police efforts have been locating undocumented Afghan migrants. Recent days have seen numerous arrests and confiscations of weapons and narcotics, based on Khaama Press reports. These actions, including searches in Kacha Garhi, Nasir Bagh, and Regi, form part of a broader crackdown on Afghans without valid paperwork. Meanwhile, the cessation of visa renewals over a month ago has left many previously legal Afghan residents vulnerable and without documentation.

Complementary to the court proceedings, on August 13, the federal government announced the formation of a special committee comprised of police and intelligence personnel to monitor and repatriate Afghans holding PoR cards. This body is tasked with facilitating data collection and dissemination across agencies for efficient enforcement. The UNHCR has voiced worry that Pakistan's stringent actions have resulted in thousands of Afghans becoming homeless, with allegations of threats and abuse by law enforcement agencies. Rights groups warn that the perpetuation of these actions risks escalating a dire humanitarian crisis, further displacing Afghan families and exacerbating their vulnerability.

