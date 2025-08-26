Libyan Coast Guard Attacks European Humanitarian Vessel, Prompting Outcry

In a dramatic confrontation, Libya's coast guard reportedly fired on the European humanitarian vessel, Ocean Viking, while it was on a search mission for a distressed refugee boat in the Mediterranean, according to SOS Mediterranee. The incident occurred roughly 40 nautical miles north of Libya, leaving the vessel damaged, though fortunately without casualties.

The Ocean Viking, chartered by SOS Mediterranee in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, faced one of the most intense clashes with the Libyan coast guard, Al Jazeera reported. The Libyan patrol boat, a 2023 gift from Italy to enhance EU border management, aggressively engaged the European rescue ship.

Before the attack, Ocean Viking had successfully rescued 87 individuals, including Sudanese refugees, from two boats. During their search for another distressed vessel in international waters, they were confronted by a Libyan patrol. "They started shooting for 15 to 20 minutes," Angelo Selim, the ship's rescue coordinator, recounted.

Selim ordered the non-essential crew and refugees to lock themselves in the safety room as the Libyan coast guard issued threats over the radio. Recordings and visuals captured from the incident show gunfire and armed men pointing weapons at the humanitarian crew.

SOS Mediterranee has condemned the attack, criticizing the reckless behavior of the Libyan coast guard. Frontex, the EU's border agency, expressed deep concern and urged a full investigation. Amid this tension, Italy's government remains committed to curbing migration, following recent policy changes and urging ally participation.

Amidst frequent maritime disasters involving migrants from Libya, human rights violations remain prevalent. UN agencies continue to report on the systematic abuse of refugees and migrants in Libya, including torture and extortion, with the situation worsening with recent horrors uncovered in Libyan deserts.

