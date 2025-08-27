Monsoon Havoc in Punjab: Schools Shut Indefinitely Amid Flooding Crisis

In the face of relentless monsoon rains, officials have declared an indefinite shutdown of educational institutions across flood-stricken districts in Punjab province, Pakistan. ARY News reports that all public and private schools in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, and Pasrur will remain closed starting from August 27, pending further assessments.

The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali, stresses the paramount importance of student and staff safety amid dangerous flood conditions. Schools of all levels, including primary, middle, high, and higher secondary, will not conduct any on-campus academic or co-curricular activities. Residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid traveling to affected regions, following the evacuation of more than 24,000 individuals from areas near major rivers, as they prepare for severe flooding, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, Karachi faces its challenges as health experts and environmental advocates call for immediate efforts to eliminate standing water and solid waste to prevent disease outbreaks. Dr. Imran Sarwar, of Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, warns of the heightened risk of illness from the stagnant monsoon water, emphasizing the urgency of clearing drains and promoting rainwater harvesting to avert urban flooding risks.

