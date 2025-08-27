Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc in Punjab: Schools Shut Indefinitely Amid Flooding Crisis

Amid escalating monsoon rains, authorities have indefinitely closed schools in flood-impacted districts of Punjab province, Pakistan. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot has mandated closures for public and private institutions, citing the safety of students and staff. Meanwhile, over 24,000 residents have been evacuated from flood-prone areas, and health experts caution against disease risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:17 IST
Monsoon Havoc in Punjab: Schools Shut Indefinitely Amid Flooding Crisis
Rising water levels during monsoon rains trigger flooding in parts of Punjab, Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the face of relentless monsoon rains, officials have declared an indefinite shutdown of educational institutions across flood-stricken districts in Punjab province, Pakistan. ARY News reports that all public and private schools in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, and Pasrur will remain closed starting from August 27, pending further assessments.

The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali, stresses the paramount importance of student and staff safety amid dangerous flood conditions. Schools of all levels, including primary, middle, high, and higher secondary, will not conduct any on-campus academic or co-curricular activities. Residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid traveling to affected regions, following the evacuation of more than 24,000 individuals from areas near major rivers, as they prepare for severe flooding, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, Karachi faces its challenges as health experts and environmental advocates call for immediate efforts to eliminate standing water and solid waste to prevent disease outbreaks. Dr. Imran Sarwar, of Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, warns of the heightened risk of illness from the stagnant monsoon water, emphasizing the urgency of clearing drains and promoting rainwater harvesting to avert urban flooding risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

 India
2
Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at Azad Maidan on Aug 29, says official.

Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at...

 India
3
Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center Stage

Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center ...

 India
4
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.

Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025