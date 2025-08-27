Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Powerboat Team Gears Up for Italian Challenge

The Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Powerboat Team is preparing to compete in the third round of the UIM F2 World Championship, taking place from August 29 to 31 in San Nazzaro, Italy. This marks a significant moment for the team as it showcases an elite lineup of international drivers in this renowned event.

Heading the team is five-time world champion Rashed Al Qemzi, joined by Salem Al Yafei, who is making his F2 debut, symbolizing the team's dedication to nurturing talent. The team, guided by manager Nasser Al Dhaheri, also includes Juma Al Qubaisi, who will serve as the radio man for Al Qemzi during this round.

The boats, Abu Dhabi 1 and Abu Dhabi 36, are undergoing extensive maintenance and enhancements aimed at maximizing performance and speed on the challenging San Nazzaro circuit. Ahead of the competition, the team is conducting practice sessions to familiarize themselves with the course conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)