Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Powerboat Team Gears Up for Italian Challenge

The Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Powerboat Team is set to compete in the UIM F2 World Championship's third round in San Nazzaro, Italy. Leading the team is Rashed Al Qemzi, with newcomer Salem Al Yafei, as they aim for glory in this prestigious global event from August 29 to 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:18 IST
Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Powerboat Team Gears Up for Italian Challenge
Abu Dhabi F2 Team gears up for round 3 of UIM F2 World Championship in Italy (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Powerboat Team is preparing to compete in the third round of the UIM F2 World Championship, taking place from August 29 to 31 in San Nazzaro, Italy. This marks a significant moment for the team as it showcases an elite lineup of international drivers in this renowned event.

Heading the team is five-time world champion Rashed Al Qemzi, joined by Salem Al Yafei, who is making his F2 debut, symbolizing the team's dedication to nurturing talent. The team, guided by manager Nasser Al Dhaheri, also includes Juma Al Qubaisi, who will serve as the radio man for Al Qemzi during this round.

The boats, Abu Dhabi 1 and Abu Dhabi 36, are undergoing extensive maintenance and enhancements aimed at maximizing performance and speed on the challenging San Nazzaro circuit. Ahead of the competition, the team is conducting practice sessions to familiarize themselves with the course conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

 India
2
Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at Azad Maidan on Aug 29, says official.

Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at...

 India
3
Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center Stage

Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center ...

 India
4
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.

Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025