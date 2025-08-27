Left Menu

India Condemns US Tariffs as 'Unjustified and Unfair'

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, labeled the US decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian imports as 'unjustified and unfair.' He criticized the selective targeting, asserting India's resilience and preparedness to protect its economic and energy security despite the new trade barriers.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold denunciation, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, has sharply criticized the United States' recent imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian imports, describing the move as 'unjustified, unreasonable, and unfair.'

Singh's comments, directed at Washington, highlighted what he views as selective targeting of India, whilst similar trade practices by other nations were overlooked. Singh emphasized that the economic rationale cited by the US government could equally apply to numerous countries, yet India was singled out, exacerbating trade tensions between the two nations.

Despite the US Customs and Border Protection announcing this tariff increase due to India's purchase of Russian oil, Singh projected a confident outlook for India's economic resilience. He affirmed the government's staunch commitment to safeguarding India's economic interests and energy security, asserting that India would continue to source energy where it best serves its people.

