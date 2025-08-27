Left Menu

UAE's Black Hawk Mission Tames Albania's Wildfires

The UAE rescue team is battling wildfires in Albania, conducting 27 aerial missions with Black Hawk helicopters. Over 1,261 tons of water have been used, despite harsh conditions, in cooperation with Albanian authorities to contain the fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:51 IST
UAE's Black Hawk Mission Tames Albania's Wildfires
UAE rescue team conducts aerial missions with Black Hawk helicopters to contain raging forest fires in Albania (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Albania

The UAE rescue team is relentlessly fighting the wildfires sweeping through various regions of Albania, leveraging the capabilities of specialized aerial missions. Since their deployment, the team has executed 27 sorties using Black Hawk helicopters.

These missions involved 680 precision water drops, strategically targeting fire hotspots across the affected areas. In total, the team has dispensed more than 1,261 tons of water to stifle the advancing flames, making a substantial impact on fire containment.

Despite challenges such as soaring temperatures and treacherous terrains, the UAE team's efforts continue in close partnership with Albanian authorities. The operation commenced following directives from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aiming to support Albania's fight against forest fires through rigorous coordination and strategic planning.

TRENDING

1
Security Challenges for Argentine President Milei During Campaign

Security Challenges for Argentine President Milei During Campaign

 Global
2
Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

 India
3
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
4
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025