UAE's Black Hawk Mission Tames Albania's Wildfires

The UAE rescue team is relentlessly fighting the wildfires sweeping through various regions of Albania, leveraging the capabilities of specialized aerial missions. Since their deployment, the team has executed 27 sorties using Black Hawk helicopters.

These missions involved 680 precision water drops, strategically targeting fire hotspots across the affected areas. In total, the team has dispensed more than 1,261 tons of water to stifle the advancing flames, making a substantial impact on fire containment.

Despite challenges such as soaring temperatures and treacherous terrains, the UAE team's efforts continue in close partnership with Albanian authorities. The operation commenced following directives from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aiming to support Albania's fight against forest fires through rigorous coordination and strategic planning.