DHS Proposes Fixed Admission Periods for F, J, and I Visas to Boost Oversight

The US Department of Homeland Security aims to replace the 'duration of status' framework with fixed admission periods for nonimmigrant students, exchange visitors, and media representatives. This measure seeks to enhance oversight and ensure compliance with US immigration laws while addressing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:21 IST
US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) (Photo/X@DHSgov). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is set to overhaul existing visa regulations by transitioning from the 'duration of status' framework to fixed admission periods for nonimmigrant academic students (F), exchange visitors (J), and media representatives (I), reported Reena Bhardwaj.

The proposed changes emerged from a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). DHS plans to revise its regulations to allow F, J, and I nonimmigrants specific durations of stay. Those wishing to prolong their stay in the US will need to apply for an extension with DHS.

DHS cited national security and oversight concerns as motives for the changes. The current system offers insufficient opportunities for immigration officers to verify the compliance of individuals with their visa terms. The new proposal aims to align these groups with other nonimmigrant classifications already subject to fixed periods.

